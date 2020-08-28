Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Reveals Two Books That Shaped The Way She 'thinks, Learns, & Acts'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared yet another series of '#SonamReads' with fans on Instagram today, wherein she revealed the two books that have largely helped her change her approach towards 'acting and life'. In an extensive Instagram post, Sonam shared how reading has been her 'go-to escape' and an 'instant dose of inspiration'. This week around, the fashionista suggested fans Walter Isaacson's biography of Steve Jobs and Michael J. Gelb's 'How To Think Like Leonardo da Vinci'.

'Bibliophile' Sonam Kapoor has two new recommendations for avid readers

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always spoken about being a bibliophile in several interviews and talk shows. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Neerja actor has revisited her knack for reading and this time around, also decided to share a few recommendations with other fellow avid readers on social media. On August 28, the 35-year-old shared two of her recent reads that have majorly shaped the way she thinks, learns, and acts.

Sharing the digital cover of American author Walter Isaacson's Steve Jobs biography, Sonam wrote, "I read this book after his passing, and it really gave me a great insight into his design process." She also shared how it has helped her in her profession as she added, "This book also helped me understand the process of several producers and directors I’ve worked with who function in a similar fashion".

Her next suggestion in today's '#SonamReads' is Michael J. Gelb's How To Think Like Leonardo da Vinci, which was published in 1998. Recommending this book, the Ranjhaana actor revealed that it was gifted to her by prolific filmmaker and 'dear friend', Feroz Khan. Sharing her learning outcomes, she wrote, "It gave me a sneak peek into the visionary life of da Vinci, helping me understand my acting style and approach my craft in a unique way".

Check out her post below:

In her extensive IG post, Sonam Kapoor also opened up about proactively scheduling inspiration in free time. Sharing her ways of drawing inspiration, she wrote, "Scheduling inspiration actually is something that I proactively do on days I find myself with some free time. Whether that comes from watching movies or visiting art galleries, it depends on where I am and what I feel". In her last to last week's '#Sonamreads' edition, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor had recommended Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy' and Patrick Süskind's 'Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer'.

