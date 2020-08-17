Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic From 'joyous Reading' Session, Expresses Love For Books

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty remarks and humour on social media, leaves no stone unturned to express her love for books and reading. The actress has always been vocal about her fondness for reading and exploring new authors. Recently, Twinkle shared a post on social media where she posted the cover of her currently reading book ‘If It Bleeds’ by Stephen King. While captioning the post, the actress confessed that reading has become a chore for her now.

Twinkle Khanna shares her love for reading

Further, the Mela actress expressed her love for reading and wrote that there is something she needs to analyze and dissect. The actress wrote that she almost forgot why she fell in love with books in the first place and reading Stephen King brought all her memories back. Twinkle then mentioned that she used to read just for deriving pleasure out of it where each flat page according to her holds a multitude of three-dimensional creatures waiting to be unleashed.

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to drop in their comments and thanked Twinkle for sharing her preference. One of the users admitted that she has not missed any book recommendations that were shared by the actress. The user also wrote that she was looking forward to more for a long time. Another user asked the actress to give a synopsis of the story so that the other can think of purchasing it and start reading it. A third user hailed the writer Stephen King and wrote that he is America’s greatest living novelist. A fourth user asked the actress to suggest him with some non-fictional books for reading.

Twinkle who is also known to strongly voice her views and opinion on matters of public interest sometime back spoke about menstrual leaves by starting a hashtag #EaqualNotIdntical. In the statement issued by the actress on Instagram, Twinkle wrote about the women being equal to men at all levels, but she also spoke that despite being equal, they are not identical and hence they do require leave for a day during periods. The actress further questioned the mentality of the people thinking of not granting leave or the prospect of working from home for a single day. The actress then wrote that in her opinion of gritting the teeth and bearing it, fighting the biological process to show that women are equal to men has changed for the actress. At last, the actress wrote that women are “equal, not identical.”

