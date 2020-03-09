The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Best Italy Travel Books You Must Read Before Planning Your Vacation To The Roman Country

Books

Here is a list of best Italy travel books that will help you through the architectural monuments and also through the Roman way of living.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
best Italy travel books

Italian tourism is known around the globe for its majestic architecture, the natural backdrops and its attractive cuisine. The Italian trip is always on the bucket list. However, if any reason stops you from going there, then some books will let you live the dream. Due to the current travel ban, one might wonder about the plans of the Italian trip. Here are some great books with high-quality pictures, that will take you through the scenic landscapes and lifestyle of Italy

Also Read | Italy Can Be Enjoyed Without The Bustling Crowd In These Hidden Destinations!

Inside Venice

The book is about the appreciation of the architecture and interiors of the Italian builts. Be it the modern homes or the extreme art buildings, Inside Venice is the book to read and see if you do not wish to miss out on the rustic canals and beautiful Venetian localities. Inside Venice will guide you through the nooks and corners of the water whirled Queen of the Adriatic. Inside Venice is by Toto Bergamo Rossi and the beautiful photographs are captured by popular photographer Jean-François Jaussaud.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bridget (@venicebybridge) on

Also Read | Italy Closes Cinemas, Theatres, Museums Nationwide In Virus Lockdown: Govt

The Italians

Published in 1964, The Italians will take you through the history of why Italy is the way it is, pretty and rested! The Italians elaborate on the cultural habits of Italians and also how the country welcomed the world to be its guests. The Italians is a must-read if you feel that you are missing out on the experience of Italy. The book was penned down by Luigi Barzini, a popular journalist.

Also Read | Raphael Fever Hits Italy But Art Isn’t Immune From Virus

Magnificent Interiors of Italy

Sicily is known for its mid-century architecture and beautiful mix of Roman limestone columns. The book Magnificent Interiors of Italy will take you through the Sicilian Baroque and UNESCO Heritage sites. The Magnificent Interiors of Italy is a must-read amongst the list of Italy travel books. The book is curated by Samuele Mazza and the beautiful pictures are clicked by Matteo Aquila.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S a l v o O l i m p o (@salvolimpo) on

Also Read | Places To Visit In Genoa, Italy: Piazza De Ferrari, Palazzo Reale, And More

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS