Best Italy Travel Books You Must Read Before Planning Your Vacation To The Roman Country

Italian tourism is known around the globe for its majestic architecture, the natural backdrops and its attractive cuisine. The Italian trip is always on the bucket list. However, if any reason stops you from going there, then some books will let you live the dream. Due to the current travel ban, one might wonder about the plans of the Italian trip. Here are some great books with high-quality pictures, that will take you through the scenic landscapes and lifestyle of Italy

Inside Venice

The book is about the appreciation of the architecture and interiors of the Italian builts. Be it the modern homes or the extreme art buildings, Inside Venice is the book to read and see if you do not wish to miss out on the rustic canals and beautiful Venetian localities. Inside Venice will guide you through the nooks and corners of the water whirled Queen of the Adriatic. Inside Venice is by Toto Bergamo Rossi and the beautiful photographs are captured by popular photographer Jean-François Jaussaud.

The Italians

Published in 1964, The Italians will take you through the history of why Italy is the way it is, pretty and rested! The Italians elaborate on the cultural habits of Italians and also how the country welcomed the world to be its guests. The Italians is a must-read if you feel that you are missing out on the experience of Italy. The book was penned down by Luigi Barzini, a popular journalist.

Magnificent Interiors of Italy

Sicily is known for its mid-century architecture and beautiful mix of Roman limestone columns. The book Magnificent Interiors of Italy will take you through the Sicilian Baroque and UNESCO Heritage sites. The Magnificent Interiors of Italy is a must-read amongst the list of Italy travel books. The book is curated by Samuele Mazza and the beautiful pictures are clicked by Matteo Aquila.

