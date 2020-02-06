Places To Visit In Genoa, Italy: Piazza De Ferrari, Palazzo Reale, And More

Italy is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Many tourists are often seen visiting Italy for its mesmerising culture and picturesque locations. Genoa is a famous city in Italy and also the country's leading port. Let us take a look at some of the places to visit in Genoa, Italy.

Famous spots in Genoa

Acquario di Genova

This is one of the largest aquaria in Europe. It takes days to explore the place fully. As per reports, around 1.2 million people visit Acquario di Genova each year. It is one of the beautiful places in Genova.

Palazzo Reale

Palazzo Reale is a royal palace in Genoa. The view from the palace's balcony is extremely breathtaking. There are also a bunch of art collection inside the palace that is worth exploring.

Piazza De Ferrari

Piazza De Ferrari is Genoa's hub. There is a splashing fountain that is surrounded by tall buildings. This place is one of the popular places for shopping. The place was rebuilt after World War II.

Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

The most famous church in Genoa is the Cattedrale di San Lorenzo. It was built around the year 1098. The cathedral is dedicated to San Lorenzo Martire and his guards and is regarded as an iconic landmark in Genoa.