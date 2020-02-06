Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Places To Visit In Genoa, Italy: Piazza De Ferrari, Palazzo Reale, And More

Travel

If you are planning a trip to Genoa and you need some exciting spots to visit in the city, here are some of the places to visit in Genoa.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Places to visit in Genoa

Italy is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Many tourists are often seen visiting Italy for its mesmerising culture and picturesque locations. Genoa is a famous city in Italy and also the country's leading port. Let us take a look at some of the places to visit in Genoa, Italy.

ALSO READ | Italy Casts Key Regional Vote As Matteo Salvini Seeks To Topple Government

Famous spots in Genoa

Acquario di Genova

This is one of the largest aquaria in Europe. It takes days to explore the place fully. As per reports, around 1.2 million people visit Acquario di Genova each year. It is one of the beautiful places in Genova.

ALSO READ | Football Stadiums In Italy From Allianz Stadium To San Siro That Are A Must-visit

Palazzo Reale

Palazzo Reale is a royal palace in Genoa. The view from the palace's balcony is extremely breathtaking. There are also a bunch of art collection inside the palace that is worth exploring.

ALSO READ | Italy Court Rules Small Scale Cultivation Of Cannabis Legal, Sparks Controversies

Piazza De Ferrari

Piazza De Ferrari is Genoa's hub. There is a splashing fountain that is surrounded by tall buildings. This place is one of the popular places for shopping. The place was rebuilt after World War II.

ALSO READ | Rome Tourist Worries As Italy Confirms Virus Case

Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

The most famous church in Genoa is the Cattedrale di San Lorenzo. It was built around the year 1098. The cathedral is dedicated to San Lorenzo Martire and his guards and is regarded as an iconic landmark in Genoa.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020