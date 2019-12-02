Italy Can Be Enjoyed Without The Bustling Crowd In These Hidden Destinations!

Italy is unarguably a travel bucket list topper for many travel enthusiasts. However, top destinations like Rome, Milan or Florence can often be crowded and not peaceful. We explore some of the best destinations that are off the radar and can bring you the needed tranquillity and peace in the region.

Tivoli

The small town separated by 30 km from mainland Rome is a must-visit for the ones who want to experience Italy without the commercial disruption. The remains of historic Villa Adriana, which was a getaway for Emperor Adriano himself and multiple gardens, are a sight to behold. The added advantage is the quietness and serenity.

Anzio

A pure dip in the sea, a walk around the city square, Anzio offers crystalline water for anyone wishing to take a dive in the Mediterranean Sea. Anzio has a range of cliffs and small hills to trace. One can enjoy their peace that Anzio offers as it is less commercialised and more natural.

Lago Del Turano

A man-made reservoir, which is now an off-beat shore for sun-bathing and water enthusiasts, Lago Del Turano is a small heaven. The small region near Rome is undiscovered and can amaze you with its alleyways and a distant view of the reservoir. There are many infrastructure sites to see here.

Ostia Antica

Ostia Antica was predominantly a seaport during the Roman era. Ostia Antica has still preserved its infrastructure and heritage sites. One can still discover new locations and picturesque points in the small town, which is very near to Rome.

Genoa

Genoa is slightly more populated than the above-mentioned areas. However, this area, set on the photogenic coastline of the Mediterranean Sea, reflects the dainty township of the people who live here. The Ferrari Square is also another tourist must-visit spot in the town. Moreover, the area has Segway and e-rickshaws, which will make travel easy.

