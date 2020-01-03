Mythology Books Released In 2019 That Every Bookworm Must Read

Mythology is the study and interpretation of sacred tales. There are various kinds of books which are based on Mythology. For all the avid readers fond of mythological books, here's taking a look at some of the mythology books that released in 2019.

Best mythology books in 2019

Greek Myths and Mazes

The book is based on mythologized mazes of ancient Greece. Each turn of a page lands the reader in a new and exciting Greek classic. There is plenty of information about the history and mythology of ancient Greece, but this tome will surprise explorers and inquisitive minds of all ages.

"Puzzle-solvers ages 10 and older who have a taste for Greek mythology and Homeric adventure will be able to disappear for hours into the illustrated labyrinths that fill Greek Myths and Mazes, a striking oversize volume..." @WSJ

Inca Mythology: Captivating Inca Myths of Gods, Goddesses, and Legendary Creatures

The book is based on the myths of the Inca gods which explains how the world was created. Various chapters of the books explain the Inca Empire which was used to justify Inca political legitimacy. Chapters also include other tales involving the mythologized deeds of Inca emperors. This book will give you detail information about myths in different types of cultures.

Myth, Materiality and Lived Religion

Myth, Materiality, and Lived Religion focus on the material dimension of old Norse mythology and the role played by myths in everyday life. The book gives you information about social, ceremonial and material contexts of myths. If you are interested in Norse mythology then you can consider reading this book.

