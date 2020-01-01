Fantasy Books That Ruled The Best-selling Shelves In 2019

2019 has been a year of some of the best artwork being published. These also include some great fantasy books being published in the year. The fantasy genre has seen some of the best books being released and has had their fair share of time resting on the best-selling bookshelves.

Here are some of the best fantasy books of 2019

A Brightness Long Ago by Guy Gavriel Kay

The book A Brightness Long Ago is a novel by Guy Gavriel Kay. The book traces the story of Danio Cerra, who took service of a Count who is known as The Beast. The book is based in Renaissance Italy. The book was published on May 14, 2019. It also comes under the genre of Historical fiction. The book is a mix of drama, memory, choices and the work of fortune in one's life.

The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie

The Raven Tower is the first attempt by Ann Leckie under the fantasy genre. The book is based in the fictional kingdom of Iraden where there is a god named Raven. Eolo, a warrior, then goes on the quest to find out the secrets of The Raven Tower. This tower conceals a dark history which might be disastrous to the kingdom and his citizens.

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The book The Ten Thousand Doors of January looks at the young woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery. She finds a strange book that is filled with contents on love, adventure, and danger. The book was released on September 10, 2019.

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

The book The Priory of the Orange Tree was released in February 2019. This book is set in the fictional world of Inys. It deals with the royal family, The House of Berethnet. There are forces of chaos and war on the way to destroy their integrity, but the family has to stay strong.

