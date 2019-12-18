Best 'Black Widow' Comic Books To Read Before The Iconic Character Returns To Screens

Black Widow is all set to feature in a solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) next year. Ardent fans of the MCU have evidently been very vocal about wanting a solo film with Scarlett Johansson's iteration of the iconic comic book character. Since the character has gained massive popularity through the years with her on-screen representation, it is likely that some fans are unaware of her adventures in comic books. Here are some of Black Widow's best comic books ever.

Black Widow: The Finely Woven Thread

Artist Phil Noto has worked on some of the best Black Widow comics. The Fine Woven Thread takes its readers back to Black Widow's espionage background taking a departure from high-octane Avengers action. The comic book series was filled with spy elements coupled with twists and turns. Writer Nathan Edmondson's crisp writing allowed the character of Natasha Romanov to have one of her best adventures in the long-running Marvel comic series. The story revolves around Black Widow going off on a secret solo mission without the help from any Avengers.

Black Widow: Homecoming

Though now the word homecoming is often associated with Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe, Black Widow has also had her own share of reconnection with her past in the comics. This 2004 comic series revolved around Natasha surviving an assassination attempt. The unknown nature of the assassination attempt force Natasha to travel back to her native place, Russia. Written by Richard K Morgan, Homecoming allowed Black Widow fans to have a better look at the character's morally grey past and her origins.

Black Widow: S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Most Wanted

Chris Samnee and Mark Waid worked on a mini-comic book series which out Black Widow in testing times. The story revolved around Natasha being on the run from both S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers like Iron Man. Black Widow is seen completely on her own, navigating through multiple dangerous situations and eventually returning to the place where she became Black Widow.

