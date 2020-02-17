Book Apps: Gutenberg, Scribd, Nook And Others That Allow Reading Free E-books

There might be many who argue over how a paperback book is better than the digital one, but there are still a few pros of why you should opt for digital reading. Digital books can be read anywhere and can even make your reading delightful and fun. Here are some of the top book apps which provide free e-books.

5 book apps that will let you read books for free

Gutenberg

Gutenberg's is one of the best book apps who help volunteer to digitise and archive cultural works. This effort is taken to encourage the creation and distribution of eBooks. Gutenberg was one of the oldest book apps which have a collection of over 60,000 documents. Gutenberg was founded by Micheal S.Hart in the year 1971. The headquarters of Gutenberg is located in the United States.

Google Playbooks

Google Playbooks is another best book apps, which provides free ebooks in large numbers. They have everything from books, magazines, comics to course readings. They even have a wide collection of classic novels and science fiction books. The latest books, however, can be bought from the app within the app itself.

Kobo Books

Kobo Books is one of the top-rated book apps to provide free ebooks. Along with reading books on this app, you can even share notes, quotes and discuss books on social media with a Facebook feature. There are more than four million titles on the app which attract a wide range of readers.

Scribd

Scribd has millions of titles in its library. At the time of registration, you will get a 30-day demo account that will allow you to read all the books for free. They even have a few audiobooks available for those who do not get time for reading.

Nook

Nook has the most customised reading experience and is related to Barnes and Noble. This app will also allow you to coordinate with online stores and will also help you access any bookstore from your phone.

