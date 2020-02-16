Jane Austen's Classic Novels That Are Loved Across All Generations; Read

Jane Austen is the most famous author who has most of her books being adapted to movies. Her iconic novel Pride and Prejudice was adapted into an iconic television show. Her books are witty, clever and engage the reader. Take a look at the top novels written by the author.

Best books to read of the author Jane Austen

Pride and Prejudice

This novel Pride and Prejudice was a book that gave Jane Austen her fame as a classic writer. The charming love story is familiar and could relate to you in some way. The book was adapted into a film, a web series and even a television show.

Emma

Emma is another classic novel full of comedy errors and misunderstanding. The story focuses on the funny heroine and the plans she makes, which are misguided. The novel is narrated by Emma and she perceives her own story.

Sense and Sensibility

Sense and Sensibility might not be the funniest or the wittiest books of Jane Austen but it is still one of the top books to read. It follows the story of two sisters who shift from a large estate to a small cottage and there’s sisterly love, engaging love stories with a little wit.

Persuasion

Persuasion is considered as Jane Austen’s most romantic novel which ends’ with a beautiful letter. It is the story of Anne, mostly older that most of Jane Austen’s characters, who writes about her love, Captain Wentworth.

Northanger Abbey

This book was published after the death of Jane Austen. Northanger Abbey is another classic work of Jane Austen and the book focuses on the protagonist who laughs at her characters and uses novels and fairy tales to make sense to the world until she realises she has to become the hero of her own story.

