Books On Love: Romance Novels To Read That Will Melt Anyone's Heart This Valentine's Day

The season of love is here and people want to pamper themselves with all things beautiful. Valentine's week is here and for the bookworm in you or in your partner, there are plenty of books out there that trace the journey of love and affection to warm your heart with mush. Take a look at the list.

Here are five books on love to share with your special someone

The Notebook

Authored by Nicholas Sparks, the novel starts with a man telling an old woman a love story. The plot revolves around the love and sufferings between Noah and Allie and their love, separation and the final reunion. This is definitely one of the must-read books on love.

The Fault In Our Stars

This is one of the most popular books among young adults. The Fault In Our Stars is penned by John Green. The plot is based on the story of a 16-year-old girl named Hazel, who is diagnosed with lung cancer and decides to attend a camp supporting cancer. She meets a guy named Augustus Waters who is also a cancer survivor and embarks on a journey of heartbreak, survival and love.

5 Feet Apart

The novel is based on the popular series by Rachael Lippincott. It is based on a protagonist named Stella whose health is down with cystic fibrosis and that forces her to stay away from patients with the same illness and spent most of the time in the hospital. She gets attracted to a guy but unfortunately is not in a state to get physically close. The couples decide to take a risk and spent time with each other, albeit five feet apart.

Selected Poems of Pablo Neruda

Nobel Prize winner and Chilean poet-diplomat Pablo Neruda's Selected Poems holds the poet's views on love and life through his individualistic perspective. From heartful songs on love to melancholy odes on heartbreak, the book showcases the various celebrations of love. This is definitely one of the must-read books on love.

Love Story

This is a romance novel written by Erich Segal. The novel is based on the story of two college students who tackle all the ups and downs that they face in their life. The book was released on Valentine's Day.

