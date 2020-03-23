'Harry Potter', 'Alchemist' And Other Books For The Kids During Quarantine

The coronavirus quarantine has everyone staying indoors at their home currently to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19. While some can keep themselves busy with their work from home duty or their daily chores, boredom can seep into the kids who may find themselves thinking of what to do next. However, this may be the perfect time to boost the reading habits of the kids with some books which can also amp up their creativity level.

The Coronavirus quarantine can be utilized by the kiddos by this constructive activity. These books will not only enhance their reading habits but will also satiate the inner bookworm in them. These are some of the books which can be the perfect companion for the kids during the Coronavirus quarantine.

Here are the books to boost up the reading habits of the kids during the Coronavirus quarantine

Harry Potter

Harry Potter remains one of the best fantasy novels of all times which has always remained a hit amongst people of all generations. Penned by JK Rowling, Harry Potter deserves a spot in your kids' bookshelf during this phase. The Harry Potter books will quickly take your kid to the various mysteries and adventures of Hogwarts.

Alchemist

Alchemist is also a great option for your kid to boost up his or her reading habits and also experience an adventure of a lifetime. Alchemist is written by Paul Coelho and has gone on to become one of the most prominent bestsellers over the years. Alchemist depicts the tale of an Andalusian shepherd as he embarks on a journey to the pyramids of Egypt after having a dream of finding a mysterious treasure there.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remains one of the most adored children's' books of all time. The book is written by Roald Dahl and will leave you awestruck in Charlie's adventures on exploring Willy Wonka's magnificent Chocolate Factory. The book was also adapted to a popular film that starred Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore in the lead roles.