Gary Oldman's Most Iconic Scenes From The Harry Potter Movies

Gary Oldman, considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Hollywood, is known for portraying the role of Sirius Black from the Harry Potter series. The actor is also quite popular for his role of DC Comics' Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The actor has also won the Oscars twice, both for Best Actor. Today is Gary Oldman's birthday. Take a look at the actor's most popular scenes from the Harry Potter movies.

Harry Potter and his friends confront Sirius Black

It was in this movie that the character of Sirius Black is perceived as evil. But in reality, he is a good guy. Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban is the third installation in the Harry Potter movies. The movie revolves around Harry and Sirius Black's relationship. In this particular scene, Harry nearly kills Sirius Black because he does not know he is on the good side. Professor Remus Lupin then arrives and saves Sirius' life. Later on, Professor Snape arrives and disarms everyone with the disarming charm 'expelliarmus' in the room.

Harry's conversation about his family with Sirius Black

This scene is from Harry Potter and The Order Of Phoenix. This is the fifth installation on the series. In this particular scene, Harry is seen talking to Sirius about his parents. Sirius Black shows him an old picture that he has. They talk about Neville's parents and Voldemort and dwell on the past.

The Death Of Sirius Black

This scene is from Harry Potter and The Order Of Phoenix, the fifth installation on the series. This is the scene where there is a brief battle between Harry and his friends versus Lord Voldermort and his crew. In this particular scene from the film, Bellatrix hits Sirius with the Killing Curse, Avada Kedavra, killing him before he passes through the Veil.

