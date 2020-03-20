Coronavirus Quarantine Pushes Author George RR Martin To Finish 'Winds Of Winter'

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused an urgent need for people to stay at home and follow self-quarantine. Many are using this time to get more productive in things other than their regular work. George RR Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, shared that he is also using this time to finish the next book Winds of Winter.

George RR Martin tries to finish his next book

The fans have been awaiting Winds of Winter, which is the sixth part of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The show Game of Thrones was based on this series. The author shared the update on Winds of Winter on his blog, Not A Blog, as shared by a leading portal.

The author wrote that these are strange days that are upon then. He added that he very ancient, hinting on the fact that he is 71 years old, and claimed that he cannot recall ever having lived through something like the Coronavirus scare that has been going on in the past few weeks. He talked about how he comes under the 'vulnerable' category of individuals, people who can easily contract COVID-19. He said that age and physical condition makes him an easy target. He revealed that he staying in a remote isolated location and is completely following social distancing.

George RR Martin gave some rays of hope to his fans as he said that he is spending more time in Westeros than the real world. He revealed that he is writing every day. He wrote in his blog:

“Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here. Some days, watching the news, I cannot help feeling as if we are all now living in a science fiction novel. But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars.”

George RR Martin concluded that he never really liked pandemic stories. He hoped that everyone will come through safe and sound. Martin advised staying safe as its better to be safe than sorry.

