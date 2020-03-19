Activities For Kids To Keep Them Busy During The Coronavirus Quarantine

Due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, all schools and colleges across the country have shut down. Furthermore, most people are cooped up in their houses, as they are socially distancing themselves to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Undoubtedly, most kids lose their patience while being stuck inside the house during the pandemic. So, here are a few activities for kids that you can start with your children to keep them occupied during their home quarantine.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Lack of mid-day meals due to school shutdown should not deprive kids of food, says SC

Activities for Kids that you can use to keep them busy during home-quarantine

Reading

[Image by Joel Muniz on Unsplash]

Reading is a habit that is very rare in the current generation. Most kids prefer to watch TV shows, movies or play video games. However, if your kids are stuck inside the house with nothing to do during the quarantine, then this is the perfect time to habituate them to reading. Give them an easy book to start off with, preferably a fantasy or fun little fiction novel, as kids would prefer reading something entertaining rather than something educational. The genre of the book does not matter as long as it is a simple and fun read.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid reveals being away from city 'makes her feel like a kid'

Art and craft

[Image by Kristin Brown on Unsplash]

Another fun way to spend time with your kids is to draw, paint and craft alongside them. Let your kids unleash their imagination and showcase their artistic side. You can also join them and help them improve their artistic skills. You and your kids can also craft something together and then use that crafted item for home decoration.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Hilarious work from home tips to handle kids prompt laughter on Twitter

Cooking

[Image by Kevin McCutcheon on Unsplash]

In the modern age, everyone needs to know how to cook and fend for themselves. So, if you have free time, you can take your kids to the kitchen and teach them how to cook. Start with simple things such as eggs and instant noodles. Then teach them the basics of cooking rice and dal. Once your kids start learning the basics, you can try to teach them more complex dishes that you know how to make. However, make sure to keep safety as your first priority and do not let your kids use the gas or knives unsupervised.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao feels blessed for 10 years in Bollywood; says it's 'a dream I saw as a kid'