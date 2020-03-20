Yash And Team Work On 'K.G.F Chapter 2' Despite Coronavirus Quarantine

K.G.F. Chapter 2 seems to be one of the most awaited films of 2020. Superstar Yash will be featuring the second part as well reprising his role as Rocky Bhai after charming the audience in the first instalment. However, to ensure the film is completed on schedule, the team of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is shooting amid the Coronavirus quarantine.

Yash keeps working on K.G.F Chapter 2 amid Coronavirus quarantine

A source close to Yash reportedly revealed that the team including the actor had worked for 48 hours straight while editing the trailer for K. G.F, Chapter 1. Now, the stakes seem higher for K.G.F. Chapter 2 as fans' expectations from the actor and the movie have increased. The team of K.G.F Chapter 2 is currently busy cutting the teaser for the movie and are reportedly spending sleepless nights according to reports.

Furthermore, the source reportedly added that Yash is very busy managing the post-production work for K.G.F Chapter 2 and his other work commitments. The actor is also said to be travelling back and forth to complete all his work. K.G.F Chapter 2 is slated to have a grand release worldwide on October 23. 2020.

However, while Yash's commitment towards K.G.F Chapter 2 and his other work is commendable, it comes at a time when the whole world is in Coronavirus quarantine. The global outbreak of Coronavirus has left the world panic-stricken. Governments have urged their citizens to practice social distancing and socially isolate themselves to prevent COVID-19 which is known to spread through human contact. The number of people affected with Coronavirus in India as gone up to 206 with four deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of Coronavirus patients.

