5 Courtroom Dramas To Read If You Are A Fan Of Suspense Thrillers

There is a whole section of readers who like thrilling courtroom dramas where the stakes are high, the vulnerability of the characters is exposed and the situation is between the hammer and the anvil. All these elements are what makes these kinds of books quite exciting.

If the twists and turns of the crime and courtroom get your stomach turned. Here are a few books which are quite thrilling. Below are some books which you will find interesting.

The Night Fire - Michael Connelly

This is a great and enjoyable read by Michael Connelly. Ballard and Boschhose are the two lead characters. The story works as a standalone. Connelly's mysteries and police investigations are delicate and alluring. This book is considered one of Connelly's best works.

The Pelican Brief - John Grisham

The story revolves around Darby Shaw, who is a brilliant New Orleans legal student with a keen political mind. She draws up a legal brief showing how the judges might have been murdered for political reasons and shows it to her professor. He shows it to his friend, an FBI lawyer. The story then unfolds and is an interesting read by John.

To Kill A Mockingbird - Harper Lee

Scout and Jem Finch are the children of Atticus Finch, a white lawyer hired to defend Tom Robinson, a black man accused of the rape of a white woman. The narrative is told through their eyes, as the story meets darker themes of racism, good and the vile. It was critically acclaimed and instantly became a best-seller when it was published back in 1960.

A Time To Kill - John Grisham

A Time to Kill is a 1989 legal thriller by John Grisham. The novel was rejected by many publishers before Wynwood Press gave it a 5,000-copy printing. The novel was also adapted into a film that starred Samuel L Jackson.



