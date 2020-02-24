Books Based On The American President Donald Trump's Term In The White House

Ever since Donald Trump took over as President of the United States, a lot of books have been written based on his presidency and his term in the White House. While some of these books highlight Trump and his administration's work, others focus on how Donald Trump's presidency has ruined America. Take a look at a few books that are based on his presidency.

Books about Donald Trump's presidency

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

Published in January 2018, the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House managed to reach the top spot in New York Times best-selling list. Written by Michael Wolff, the book is said to describe the behind the scenes from the first year of Trump's administration. One of the anecdotes in the book that caused havoc was former adviser Steve Bannon saying the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower involving Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and the Russians was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

ALSO READ | Enroute India, US President Donald Trump Tweets In Hindi From Air Force One; 'Can't Wait'

Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth

Written Howard Kurtz, Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth was also released in January 2018. Kurtz is known to host a popular show called Media Buzz on a renowned news channel. The book focuses on Donald Trump's relationship with the media that covers him.

Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic

Published in January 2018, Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic falls into the biography category. Written by David Frum, the book stresses on how Trump has damaged American democracy and hurt America's future. Frum was a former White House speechwriter for George Bush and argues that Trump and his administration are permanently hurting American democracy.

ALSO READ | From Eisenhower To Obama; Donald Trump Latest In Long Line Of US Presidents To Visit India

It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Originally published in January 2018, It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America is written by David Cay Johnston. A New York Times bestseller, the author writes that Trump is undermining various aspects of a federal government and that it is having a compromising effect on the American people. The book mainly focuses on Trump's desire to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the implementation fo Tariffs, and his efforts to drain the Swamp.

Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump

Released in February 2018, Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump is written by Jerome Corsi. The author is known to be a far-right political commentator and a conspiracy theorist. He claims that the mainstream media, bureaucratic holdovers from the Obama administration, and the democratic candidates are conspiring to destroy Trump's presidency.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Calls PM Modi His 'friend' As He Departs For India

ALSO READ | Donald Trump In India: Dishes From Gujarati Cuisine That The US President Should Try