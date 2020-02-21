Donald Trump In India: Dishes From Gujarati Cuisine That The US President Should Try

Gujarati dishes are widely popular across the country. With its rich culture, the state of Gujarat also has an amazing range of snacks and dishes that one must try when one is in the state. Now that Donald Trump is in India, here are a few dishes that he should try out when he is in Gujarat:

Undhiyu

Undhiyu is one of the most popular dishes from Gujarat. This tasty and healthy dish is quite easy to make and can be made anytime. It is made with ingredients like potato, sweet potato, brinjal, spinach, and more and mixed with a few Indian spices. The veggies are all boiled together and mixed with spices. It makes up to be a delicious dish. It is often served hot with a cup of Masala Tea.

Thepla

There is a popular belief that no Gujarati journeys, picnics, and trips are complete without Theplas. Made with gram flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, and spices, this is a healthy snack. They are usually served with fresh curd, pickles and make for a wholesome meal. The most popular variants of the snack include Palak, Beetroot-Cabbage, and Amarnath.

Gujarati Kadhi

Almost every state in India adds its own type of twist to a Kadhi. Although the special ingredients differ, every Kadhi is made with curd and a few spices. The specialty of a Gujarati Kadhi is that it has small pakoras of besan. The texture of the Kadhi is medium and can be served with both rice and roti. While the Kadhi is cooking, hot ghee is poured over it to add to its essence.

Khandvi

Khandvi is one of the most visually appealing dishes from the Gujarati cuisine. Thin layers of gram flour are cooked with buttermilk and are rolled up with mushy goodness. When seasoned with sautéed sesame seeds and a few other spices, it makes for a perfect Khandvi. Even though the dish is a little tricky to cook, it is light on the stomach and quite tasty. The dish takes quite some time to cook but it is totally worth the wait.

Doodh Pak

Doodh Pak is a popular Gujarati sweet dish. Made up of milk, the dish contains boiled rice, Ceaser and is filled with dry fruits. Some people also consider it as a dish quite similar to Shahi Kheer. The thing that adds the exotic taste to this dish is the way the milk is boiled. When preparing the dish, the milk is boiled to the extent where its quantity becomes half. It is usually served hot but can be eaten at a normal temperature too.

