From Eisenhower To Obama; Donald Trump Latest In Long Line Of US Presidents To Visit India

The United States President Donald Trump on Monday arrived in Ahemdabad on his maiden visit to India. Trump is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump will be the seventh US President to visit India after his six predecessors have visited India during their tenure.

Here is the list:

Dwight D Eisenhower

Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India in 1959, during the tenure of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the Prime Minister. The purpose of Eisenhower's visit was to symbolize his common quest for peace. During his visit, he delivered a public speech and addressed both houses of the parliament. He also visited Taj mahal.

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon visited India in 1969. This was the shortest visit to India by any US President yet. Indira Gandhi was the PM during Nixon's visit. He barely stayed in India for 23 hours. His purpose of the visit was to promote peace.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter visited India in 1978. He addressed the parliament over issues related to development through democracy and the growth of the Indian economy. Morarji Desai was the Prime Minister then.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton visited India in 2000. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM at the time. Clinton visited five Indian cities including Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. He also issued a joint vision statement with PM Vajpayee on how closer cooperation between the two countries was important.

George W Bush

George W Bush visited India in 2006 during his second term as the President. The highlight of his visit was the closing of a landmark nuclear agreement with Manmohan Singh as the PM.

Barak Obama

Barak Obama's first visit to India was in 2010 in his first term. his visit was of strategic importance as it was focused on the terror attacks of 2011 in Mumbai. During his address in the Parliament, he touched upon vital issues in India-US ties.

In his second visit in 2015, Obama was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. PM Modi and President Obama held one on one talks and the highlight of his visit was the breakthrough in the civil nuclear deal between India and the US which was on hold for seven years.

