End Of Days: Predictions And Prophecies, A Book In 2008 Predicted The Spread Of COVID-19

Nearly 12 years ago, Sylvia Browne predicted the outbreak of Coronavirus. In her book titled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies, the author has mentioned about a virus which is very similar to COVID-19. End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies was first published in 2008 and the book was reportedly one of the number 1 best sellers in New York at the time. The cover of the book as well as the paragraph from the book that mentions the coronavirus like illness has become viral on social media. Check out the post that has gone viral.

End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies by Sylvia Browne

Wow she got this one right 👀



Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World,

End of Days book

End of Days book by Sylvia Browne, 2008#CoronavirusOutbreak

The paragraph from the book End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies reads that the ‘a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe’ it also mentions that the illness will resist all known treatments. According to reports, more than 50 countries in the world are affected by Coronavirus. The virus has taken up around 3,000 lives and has affected about 43 people in India. The doctors are yet to find a cure for Coronavirus.

The book- End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies also predicts that the illness will disappear as suddenly as it appeared. Furthermore, the book also claims that the illness will make a comeback 10 years after 2020, and then disappear completely. Netizens claim that the illness mentioned in the book, written by Sylvia Browne is splittingly similar to that of the Coronavirus. However, what is more, shocking to the readers is that the year mentioned in the book states that the illness will break around 2020, and the first case of COVID-19 was detected in December 2019.

Fan reactions

That's crazy!

From Sylvia Browne’s book- End of Days : Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/sOIgLEkQ5E — WEED (@waleedshabir13) March 5, 2020

This is frightening and scary......Sylvia Browne book “End of days” predictions and prophecies about end of the world ...clearly mentions Corona virus type of symptoms in 2020. pic.twitter.com/QBCDakE8gj — nikunj shah 🇮🇳 (@niku1630) March 3, 2020

That’s so surprising & relaxing at the same time. — प्रनोती/Pranoti🇮🇳 (@pranotilotlikar) March 4, 2020

The present situation of #coronavirus was already predicted well before in a book



Read the below screenshot, you will gain confidence



It says "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs........it will suddenly vanish... pic.twitter.com/j71NLlu1qs — Shruti Ahuja (@shrutiahuja110) February 28, 2020

Netizens are stunned to find out that the outbreak of Coronavirus was already predicted 12 years ago in the book titled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies. While many claim that it is scary, some also stated that the verses in the book gave them hope that the virus will vanish soon. Many claim that they think it is spooky, while others aren’t sure how they should react to the news.

