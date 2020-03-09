Delhi High Court Issues Advisory To Avoid Public Gatherings As Coronavirus Cases Soar

As Coronavirus cases gradually rise in India, the Delhi High Court on Monday released a public advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises as a precautionary measure against the fast-spreading virus.

"One should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, the general public, and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines /advisory issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises," the advisory stated.

The court also requested the Delhi Bar Association to put up the circular on notice board. The High Court's advisory said, "Display the circular on the notice board of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as bring contents thereof to the knowledge of their members for necessary action."

As of 9th March, the total number of people infected by Coronavirus in India has reached 43 after four new cases were reported on Sunday, one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 43 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date, (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 from Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu, and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 109,343, including 80,904 people in China. So far, 3,123 people have lost their lives in China alone due to the virus.

