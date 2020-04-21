Tom And Jerry Director Gene Deitch's Remarkable Books You Cannot Miss To Read

Late Gene Deitch was one of the remarkable authors. He is known for his popular Tom and Jerry cartoon series. He passed away on April 16, 2020. The author had written many books throughout his career. Take a look at a list of books written by late Gene Deitch.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha & Anushka-Virat's Special Haircuts During Lockdown

List of books by author Gene Deitch

Nudnik Revealed!

The story of the book is inspired by a real-life incident. The book was published in 2013. Nudnik was one of late Gene Deitch's most personal and commercially successful creations in a long career of innovative and successful work. Nudnik was also a popular film series.

Nudnik Revealed! by Gene Deitch is in stock now! Art from Oscar-nominated animated shorts! http://t.co/4C360ZFFxy pic.twitter.com/PP7Tx2G5OT — Fantagraphics Books (@fantagraphics) August 15, 2013

ALSO READ | US Animator, Filmmaker Gene Deitch Dies In Prague At 95

The Cat on a Hot Thin Groove

The book has received 4 out of 5 stars on Goodreads. The author was a big fan of jazz. Every jazz lover in the '40s was called a cat (as in cool cat), so Gene Deitch created a cartoon feature and titled it The Cat on a Hot Thin Groove

The Cat on a Hot Thin Groove by Gene Deitch is in stock now! Get jazzed: http://t.co/iVD8U5TXTW pic.twitter.com/e9RTZSwOOI — Fantagraphics Books (@fantagraphics) May 15, 2013

ALSO READ | Japanese Artist Creates 'Tom And Jerry' Sculptures Based On Funniest Scenes

For the Love of Prague: The True Love Story of the Only Free American in Prague

The book is also a real-life love story. The names and incidents used in the book are also not fictionalised. The book has received 4.1 ratings out of 5 on Goodreads and AbeBooks.

ALSO READ | 'Tom And Jerry' Film In Making: Tim Story To Direct The Warner Bros.' Live-Action

A visit from a turtle

The book was published in 1974. The book has received 5 out of 5 ratings on Goodreads. The story of the book is about a young boy's adventure.