Japanese Artist Creates 'Tom And Jerry' Sculptures Based On Funniest Scenes

After being inspired by the most iconic cartoon duo of Tom and Jerry, a Japanese artist has begun creating sculptures based on some of the most hilarious scenes from the long-running cartoon series that formed the basis of so many childhoods. Tom and Jerry was an American animated comedy series that was created by William Hanna in 1940.

Sculptures based on Tom and Jerry's most iconic scenes

The sculptures made by Taku Inoue are inspired by some of the most memorable scenes from the show. The miniature sculpture made by Taku Inoue also come with their accompanying props so that the scened can also be recreated. There are also tweets that showcase the process by which he painstakingly makes the sculptures.

Take a look at the artist's creations below-

Tom And Jerry's original run had 114 shorts produced by Hanna and Joseph Barbera for MGM from 1940 to 1958. Tom and Jerry won several Academy Awards during this time. After the closure of MGM cartoon studio in 1957the series was later revived in 1961 by MGM with Gene Deitch in the helm. The resulting short films became the highest-grossing animated short film series of that time, even beating other classics like Looney Tunes.

A number of spin-off shows have since been made, The Tom and Jerry Show (1975), The Tom and Jerry Comedy Show (1980–82), Tom & Jerry Kids (1990–93), Tom and Jerry Tales (2006–08), and The Tom and Jerry Show (2014–present).

