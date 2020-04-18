Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha & Anushka-Virat's Special Haircuts During Lockdown

Bollywood celebrities have put on their creativity hats and come up with fancy at-home ways of entertaining themselves and fans. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal and more have gone from reading books to getting at-home haircuts. The posts are not only creative and worth trying but also funny and entertaining. Listed below are pictures of celebrities who posted their haircuts during the lockdown, including Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

Bollywood celebrities who posted their special haircuts during coronavirus lockdown

These celebs have not only given haircuts but also received ones from their special someone. Patralekha received a special cut from boyfriend Rajkummar Rao whereas Anushka gave a sweet cut to her husband, Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was one to receive a classy cut from his brother, Sunny Kaushal. These cuts not only received many likes from fans but comments and several more questions as well.

Bollywood celebrities have found easy and fun ways to get their beauty needs fulfilled all at home. Anushka Sharma, Patralekha and Vicky Kaushal have posted pictures and funny videos while giving/receiving haircuts. Even though the task might not have demanded attention, the celebs and their adorable skills received many comments. Fans also got to see their favorite celebs in basic and no make-up looks.

