Dreams From My Father, The Audacity Of Hope: Inspirational Books By Barack Obama

Barack Obama is inevitably considered to be one of the most prolific and distinguished Presidents of The United States of America. His glorious tenure in the White House was marked by several accomplishments. From protecting the country from a disastrous depression to bringing out a revolutionary change by legalising gay marriage, Barack Obama has been a flag-bearer of change for The United States of America.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is also touted to be one of the most free-spirited, charming and jovial presidents in the history of the country. But apart from that, Barack Obama has also been a notable author. He has penned down some inspirational books which prove his calibre as a striking author.

Here are the motivational books written by Barack Obama

Dreams From My Father

Dreams From My Father is regarded as one of the best memoirs written by Barack Obama. It consists of all the events which formed Obama's early years in Chicago and Honolulu until he entered law school in the year 1988. Barack Obama went on to publish the book in July 1995 during the inception of his political campaign for the Illinois Senate.

The Audacity Of Hope

The Audacity Of Hope is the second book that was penned down by Barack Obama. The book had Obama listing down many subjects that were an integral part of his 2008 campaign for the presidency. The book reportedly received a tremendous response from the literary critics for being brutally honest and highlighting the important values of the former President during his campaign.

Be Vigilant But Not Afraid: The Farewell

Be Vigilant But Not Afraid: The Farewell comprised of all the final speeches made by Barack Obama as the President of The United States Of America. This one will not fail to take one down on a trip down the memory lane. It will remind one of the refinement, dignity and elegance of the country as well as Obama's excellence as the leader of the nation.

