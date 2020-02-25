Pete Buttigieg Slammed For 'copying' Barack Obama's 2008 Speech

Netizens accused Pete Buttigieg of plagiarising former US President Barack Obama's speech and said that he has been trying to adopting the latter's style during speeches. After Pete Buttigieg finished third in the Nevada Caucus, the former South Bend mayor pitched for more donations for his Democratic primary campaign.

In a series of tweets, Buttigieg said that the best way to defeat Trump and deliver for the American people is to broaden and galvanize the majority that supports us on the critical issues. Referring to the Iowa caucus result, the 38-year-old Democrat emphasised that only his campaign has beaten Bernie Sanders anywhere in the course.

“We’ve achieved that by bringing in new voters, by running strong across age, across gender, across ideology. By reaching into cities, and suburbs, and rural communities,” tweeted Buttigieg.

If we can light up a high school gym—we can light a neighborhood.



If we can light up a neighborhood—we can light a city.



If we can light up a city—we can light up our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 23, 2020

Similar to Obama's speech

Buttigieg’s analogy of lighting up neighbourhoods, cities, and nations drew the attention of the netizens which seemed familiar. Social media quickly scoured the internet and found a similar speech delivered by former President Barack Obama during his first presidential campaign in 2008.

“One voice can change the room. And if the voice can change a room, it can change a city. And if it can change a city, it can change a state. And if it can change a state, it can change a nation. And if it can change the nation, it can change the world,” Obama had said on a campaign trail.

While the similarity to Obama's speech might have been unintentional, social media latched on it and accused Buttigieg of plagiarism.

Strange, I feel like I’ve heard this somewhere before https://t.co/RukB3n4fAf — Shannon (@TheStagmania) February 23, 2020

