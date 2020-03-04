Barack Obama Urges People To Take 'stay Calm', 'listen To Experts' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Former President of the United States Barack Obama has urged people to take precautions amid Coronavirus outbreak. Barack Obama on March 4 shared a tweet where he advised people to protect themselves and their community from coronavirus with 'common-sense precautions' and also urged them to not panic and listen to experts amid the outbreak. Barack Obama reiterated some common advice that health officials have been giving for months, like "wash your hands, stay home when sick".

Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020

According to reports, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen to 137 and 9 people in the country have lost their lives so far. As per reports, 13 new cases have come into light in the past 36 hours with New York reporting its first case since the virus broke out in December. A 50-year-old lawyer from Westchester County in New York was diagnosed with the virus following which his wife, son, daughter and a neighbour who drove him to the hospital were all put into isolation after they showed symptoms.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 95,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 268 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths outside China. Italy has now reached a century with 107 people dead so far due to COVID-19, while in Iran 92 patients have lost their lives in less than a month. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Lead Image Credit: AP

