If You Like 'Game Of Thrones', Here Are The Fantasy Books You Should Read

Game Of Thrones has always been a fan favourite for a variety of reasons, ranging from its stylish visuals to its unique storyline. The television adaptation of the show has helped gain the story much popularity, especially the characters. Fantasy shows like Game Of Thrones and many others have become popular in recent times and that is because of the well-written, intriguing stories. If you like Game of Thrones and its story arc, spare some time and read these books for an immersive experience.

Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings trilogy has inspired every fantasy story for a long time. J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most popular franchises. Tolkien created multiple languages and has told a beautiful tale. If you like Game Of Thrones, you will definitely like Lord Of The Rings.

Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Black Leopard, Red Wolf is a 2019 fantasy novel by writer Marlon James. It is the first book of a planned trilogy. If you like tales about kingdoms and hunters, this should do the job.

The Reluctant Swordsman

This one is written by Dave Duncan. There are various likeable characters in the novel. The storyline will not disappoint you. In this first book of The Seventh Sword series, Wallie Smith is a normal boy, but then he wakes up in another world of priests and barbarians—and they need his help.

The Time of the Dark

This book is written by Barbara Hambly. It revolves around a medieval history grad student Gil, who starts having nerve-wracking realistic dreams about a kingdom under siege. When the dreams turn out to be visions from another world, Gil finds herself on an epic quest to save a kingdom from a threat.

The Kingkiller Chronicle

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a masterful epic fantasy saga. The Doors of Stone is the third and final novel in The Kingkiller Chronicle series by American author Patrick Rothfuss, who is popular for his fantasy books. It tells the story of Kvothe, an adventurer age musician. The Name Of The Wind is the first book you must read in the series.