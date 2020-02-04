Game Of Thrones: These Quotes Of Jon Snow Prove He Does 'know A Lot Of Things'

Game of Thrones is a British crown drama based on the novels written by George R. R. Martin. The drama follows the lives of the Stark household and takes the crowd through their journey to the throne and the fight with the white walkers. Jon Snow, one of the lead characters, lives his entire life as a bastard but remains loyal to the Starks. Here are some of the best quotes as said by Jon Snow. Believe it or not, Jon Snow does know a lot of things.

Game of Thrones: Best of Jon Snow's quotes

Sometimes there is no happy choice, only one less grievous than the others.

We look up at the same stars and see such different things.

The more you give a king, the more he wants. We are walking on a bridge of ice with an abyss on either side. Pleasing one king is difficult enough, pleasing two is hardly possible.

My father taught me big men fall just as quick as little ones if you put a sword through their hearts.

They were born on the wrong side of the Wall — doesn’t make them monsters.

I put my trust in you, a stranger because I knew it was the best chance for my people, for all our people. Now I’m asking you to trust in a stranger because it’s our best chance.

The true enemy won't wait out the storm. He brings the storm.

I'm not going to swear an oath I can't uphold. When enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything.

All that time I was gone, it was as if I went to sleep for a year. And when I woke up, the world's fallen apart.

Love is the death of duty.

Six times in the last thousand years a King Beyond the Wall has attacked the Kingdoms. Six times they failed... Every boy in the North knows it. We grow up learning it. Where the battles were fought. The names of the heroes. Who died where. Six times you've invaded and six times you've failed. The seventh will be the same.

