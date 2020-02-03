Game Of Thrones: Some Of Memorable Quotes By Members Of House Stark

The makers of Game of Thrones built an impeccable universe of unimaginable twists with complex characters who have strong voices. The show has its own philosophy that runs deep into the characters of the show. One of the prominent houses in Game Of Thrones is House Stark. Let us take a look at some of the philosophes and quotes by House Stark.

Game of Thrones quotes

"Our stories are not over yet." - Arya Stark

"You think he is going to fall into your trap, he would not. He is the one who lays traps."- Sansa Stark

"All halls lead somewhere where there is a way in, there is a way out. Fear cuts deeper than swords." - Arya Stark

"When the snow falls and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives." - Eddard Stark

"All men should keep their word, kings most of all."- Robb Stark

"The world does not just let girls decide what they want to be. But I can now."- Arya Stark

"An endless night. He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory." - Brandon Stark

"Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe. When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey." - Arya Stark



"Your words will disappear. Your house will disappear. Your name will disappear. All memory of you will disappear."- Sansa Stark



"Sometimes there is no happy choice, only one less grievous than the others."- Jon Snow



"The true enemy would not wait out the storm. He brings the storm." - Jon Snow



"I'm not going to swear an oath I cannot uphold. When enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything." - Jon Snow

"I am a slow learner, It is true. But I learn" - Sansa Stark

"Laughter is poison to fear." Catelyn Stark

