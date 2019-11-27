Enid Blyton Books | Best Books By The Author For Young Readers

Enid Mary Blyton (August 11, 1897 – November 28, 1968) was an English children’s writer. Her books have been among the world’s best-sellers since the 1930s, and more than 600 million copies of her books have been sold. Blyton’s books are still very popular and have been translated into more than 85 languages. She wrote on a wide range of topics that includes- fantasy, mystery, natural history, education, and so on. Enid is best remembered today for her Famous Five, Secret Seven, and Noddy series. Here's our pick of some of her best books-

Best Enid Blyton books

Childhood would be incomplete without the Enid Blyton series of books. She weaved the most fascinating tales. Her protagonists were always young, brave, and very curious. They had the most exciting adventures; flying off on fantastic journeys, meeting fairies and pixies, and exploring deserted castles and solving thrilling mysteries. Adults were often mere bystanders in stories, and that’s just the way we like it. Here are some of her best books-

Adventures of the Wishing Chair

Mollie and Peter discover a Wishing Chair in an antique shop. The chair can grow wings, and one can fly off with them to faraway magical lands. The two hide it away in a shed at the bottom of their garden and have some grand adventures meeting giants and fairies. They rescue a pixie named Chinky, who joins them on their later travels.

Noddy and his car

Noddy and his car is one of the best books of this series, featuring the lovable Noddy along with all his friends. Noddy has a new car and is launching his own taxi service, planning on making a lot of money. But, soon things begin to go wrong. Passengers start losing their tails and hats and baggage, leaving Noddy very hungry, unhappy, and in debt. However, things turn around because a book with Noddy cannot be a sad one. It ends with a wonderful moral too, perfect for early readers.

The naughtiest girl

Elizabeth Allen is a spoilt young girl. Her parents decide to send her away to a boarding school. Elizabeth hates the idea and decides to bring out her naughtiest side, determined to get expelled soon. However, the boarding school turns out to be not at all what she has expected. Despite her plans, she makes wonderful friends and finds herself liking the school.