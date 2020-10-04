Jk Rowling’s New Book Sells 65,000 Copies Amid The Transphobia Fiasco? Read More

JK Rowling’s new book titled Troubled Blood under the pen name of Robert Galbraith stirred a lot of criticism after the release of an early review about the book. The review in the Telegraph also questioned the morals of the book. However, Rowling’s book went on to sell almost 65,000 copies in just five days last week despite garnering immense criticism as the author included a serial killer in the novel which is a character who dresses up as a woman.

Rowling’s book shows Creed’s character as a killer in woman’s clothes

The Cormoran Strike Novel wherein some private detectives investigate the disappearance of a female GP was published last Tuesday, on September 22, 2020. Telegraph’s early review went on to call, Dennis Creed who is one of the major suspects in the crime novel as a ‘transvestite serial killer.’ The review further stated that the book will tend to portray a wrong notion to everyone that they should ‘never trust a man in a dress.’

This also led to Rowling being accused further of transphobia after her previous comments about trans people. Such was the widespread criticism against the author that the hashtag of #RIPJKRowling started trending on Twitter and some people even threatened to burn her book. However, the Harry Potter author did not comment on the fiasco surrounding the character of Dennis Creed from the novel but she only revealed that his character was loosely based on two real-life murderers.

Troubled Blood hits the No 1 spot in UK's book charts

An Australian bookshop also announced that it will not be stocking any books or Rowling after many other bookshops had announced earlier that they were going to drop her books. This had come after her essay in the month of June wherein she had stated that trans women who have not undergone surgical transition or hormone therapy should not have access to single-sex spaces. But regardless of this controversy, according to the Nielsen BookScan, Troubled Blood has now hit the No 1 spot in the UK’s book charts wherein they sold 64,633 copies in the five days to September 19, 2020.

