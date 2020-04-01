Jude Law is expected to appear in a new audiobook series, The Tales of Beedle the Bard. The book was published in 2008 as an effort to raise funds for J.K Rowling’s Lumos charity. The popular book is a collection of short stories which is present in the Harry Potter universe.

Jude Law and actors from the Pottermore universe narrate new 'Harry Potter' audiobook

The fictional book was mentioned in the seventh and the final novel of the Harry Potter series. The book serves as a vehicle to introduce Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Wesley to the deathly hallows. The book has been adapted into an audiobook for the first time and each story of the Tales of Beedle the Bard will be narrated by a different actor.

These actors will most likely be from the Harry Potter films and from the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Sally Mortemore, who is known as the Hogwarts librarian Madam Pince, narrates the introduction of the book, whereas Jude Law reads Dumbledore’s notes in the stories. Noma Dumezweni, who played the original Hermione in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, takes on The Tale of the Three Brothers.

Besides them, Jason Isaacs who played Lucius Malfoy, Evanna Lynch who played Luna Lovegood and Warwick Davis who is known as Flitwick / Griphook will also contribute to the star-dubbed audiobook. These proceeds will partly go to Lumos. The makers are delighted to share this audiobook with the public and are happier that the audiobooks support a good cause.

