Sherlock Holmes: Martin Freeman, Jude Law & Other Actors Who Aced The Role Of John Watson

A confidant, a flatmate and an assistant — that is what John Watson was for Sherlock Holmes, the two immemorable fictional characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. John Watson, a doctor by profession, was one of the smartest characters of the stories, only after Sherlock Holmes. While there have been many screen adaptations of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes, some actors remained etched in the minds of the audience with their prolific portrayal as John Watson. Here are three actors, who received a lot of love and adulation for their portrayal as John Watson.

Actors that have played John Watson in Sherlock Holmes



Martin Freeman (Sherlock Series)

Martin Freeman is unarguably one of the most loved John Watson ever. He, who played the role of Watson in BBC's detective drama, Sherlocks was hailed by the audience for his acting and his physical attributes which reportedly matched to that of John Watson. The show, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the lead was one of the most loved Sherlock Holmes adaptations.

(Source: IMDb)

Jude Law (Sherlocks Holmes: A Game of Shadows)

Jude Law is no new at giving groundbreaking acting performance onscreen. His role in Guy Ritchie's Sherlocks Holmes: A Game of Shadows, was the talk of the town, especially for the camaraderie Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law shared. The pair's bromance and bitter-sweet banter made the Hollywood release a delightful watch.

(Source: IMDb)

Lucy Liu (Elementary Series)

When Robert Doherty planned to adapt Sir Doyle's Sherlock Holmes into a television series, he reiterated an important character of the story to surprise the audience. He cast a female actor for the role of John Watson. According to reports, this move by the director was met with a lot of flack and criticism, until Lucy Liu's performance as John Watson in the series won everybody's hearts.

(Source: IMDb)

