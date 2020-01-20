Mark Twain's Best Books That One Must Know About Apart From 'Tom Sawyer'

Mark Twain whose original name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens is considered as one of the greatest humorists in the world. His writings showcase an extensively researched nuances of a person's life, deeper levels of feelings and vivid details that made his characters like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn one of his best-known works in literature till date. Take a look at some of his notable works which one must read in his life apart from his most famous books like The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court is one of the highest-rated Mark Twain's books in the 'Goodreads' and rightly so! The novel is considered as one of the greatest satirical humour that Mark Twain has incorporated from his understanding of human nature. The book was released in 1889 and was cleverly written capturing the essence of American ingenuity and republicanism.

The Prince and the Pauper

Many children might have read this book or the author in their lifetime where two young identical boys finally end up getting their lives swapped. Many films have been made in the same concept all over the world but it is Mark Twain's smart storytelling style that turns this book into an interesting adventure story. The book was released in 1882 originally in the States although it was published in 1881 in Canada.

The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age might be called as America's first novel that showcased the political plight of the U.S.A's capital city Washington, D.C in a satirical tone. The book told about the various stories and speculations that spread across the U.S after the Civil War and this era was named as the Gilded Age by Mark Twain. The book was co-written by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner and was published in 1873 with memorable characters like Colonel Sellers and Senator Dilsworthy.

Life on the Mississippi

The time when Mark Twain worked as a steamboat pilot and he has penned all the memoirs of his time across the Mississipi river in this book. It is said that Life on the Mississippi made people recognise Mark Twain as a serious writer. The book is filled with numerous sketches, illustrations and quotes from his time on the river since his childhood to the time he took a trip again after a break of many years. It is said that the book Life on the Mississippi led to the preparation of his worldwide famous novel Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The Autobiography of Mark Twain

Mark Tain's autobiography is ranked amongst the biographies of Benjamin Franklin and Henry Adams. The book is spread across three volumes and the majority part of the autobiography was written in 1906 when Mark Twain was still alive. It was in 2010 that the first volume of the autobiography was released by The Mark Twain Project of The Bancroft Library at University of California, Berkeley. Mark Twain's larger than life character with unpredictable temper and short attention span, all of it were captured in this autobiography and is a must-read for somebody who wants to peek into the greatest minds.

