Popular Books Of 2019 In Non-fiction Category For Every Reader

According to Goodreads, 2019 has been an amazing year for non-fiction books. Nonfiction refers to literature-based and is considered as the broadest category of literature. The Nonfiction section has many categories including biography, business, cooking, and health, among others. The term nonfiction also refers to factual stories focused on actual events and people. Here is a list of a few best nonfiction books of 2019.

She Said

The book is from the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment. She Said is the thrilling untold story of their investigation and its consequences for the #MeToo movement. The authors described not only the consequences of their reporting and investigation for the #MeToo movement, but the inspiring and affecting journeys of the women who spoke up.

I Like to Watch

In this collection of essays, readers are treated to the full buffet of all the creativity of Emily Nussbaum. Some of the interesting factors include deep dives into specific shows to adventurous, high-minded essays about what television can do. With entertaining prose and whip-smart analysis, the author advocates for a better TV taxonomy.

No Visible Bruises

A veteran journalist exposes how ubiquitous and insidious America’s domestic violence epidemic truly is. She also argues about a startling number of our most pressing national issues. The novel includes the stories of victims and abusers and Rachel Louise Snyder illustrates the role of domestic violence which occurs in national emergencies like mass shootings or mass incarceration.

For the Love of Men

It’s a man’s world, but as Liz Plank argues in this timely, gimlet-eyed book about toxic masculinity, men aren’t exactly enjoying the emotional repression and strict gender roles that have become their MO. With wit and cultural criticism, Plank investigates toxic masculinity. However, the threat it poses is not just to women, children, and society, but to the emotional wellbeing of men themselves.

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls

In this haunting debut memoir, author T Kira Madden excavates her coming of age as a queer, biracial teenager. It seems like the book is harrowing and somehow life-affirming at the same time. Madden’s story Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls, tells the story of toxic privilege, destructive families, and life-saving friends.

