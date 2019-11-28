Best 2019: Books To Read Before The Year Ends

2019 has been an amazing year for book lovers with many good books releasing this year. Many books that came out had a lasting impact on fans. Be it the fantasy genre or science fiction, fans have enjoyed several books. Here are some books from 2019 that should be on your reading list.

2019's best books that should be on your reading list

Chernobyl by Serhii Plokhy

Chernobyl is currently the winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize. Historian Serhii Plokhy, in his book, opens archives to recreate the events of the dreadful Chernobyl tragedy. The fateful night of April 26, 1986, is what the book speaks about. It is a detailed historical documentation of the events that happened at the place.

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield

The story is a multilayered mystery filled with folklore and suspense. It also has hints of romance and scientific interpretations from the Darwinian age. The book creates a beautiful atmosphere for the reader resembling Setterfield’s bestseller The Thirteenth Tale.

Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells

This is a book that talks about climate change and sheds light on the possibility of an apocalypse. This book went on to gain over seven million views on a popular book review site overnight. This book is a must-read as it depicts some of the most real ways of how climate change can affect the planet.

The Warehouse by Rob Hart

The book is about a massive warehouse owned by a retailer, in a company that keeps its secrets to themselves. Two allies decide upon infiltrating this warehouse and fight against the machines. Winning is the only way they can succeed in their endeavour. To defeat this mechanical system, the two allies will need to be inside the warehouse, thus becoming part of it.

