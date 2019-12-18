Mystery Books: Books Written By British Authors Which Will Keep You Hooked

There are a few authors who have been blessed with the gift of penning down thrilling stories which give you an adrenaline rush. And so, to add a little excitement to your bookshelf, here are top 5 novels you could read page by page which would satisfy you with the perfect end.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd – Agatha Christie

Written by Agatha Christie, who was one of the best British authors of her era. The book is about a protagonist, who’s a retired detective. He puts on his detective shoes when a wealthy man is stabbed in his study. This book is unmissable and yet a controversial milestone of detective fiction.

The Girl on the Train- Paula Hawkins

The Girl on the Train is a psychological thriller written by British author Paula Hawkins. The book narrates a story about three different women and traces their life stories in terms of binge drinking and relationship. This book sold more than 1 million copies within 2 months of its release and was soon adapted to make a Hollywood movie.

Make me – Lee Child

Make me, is considered one of the best books written by the British author Lee child. This is the twentieth book of the Jack Reacher series the author started. It was initially published in 2015.

Great Expectations - Charles Dicken

Charles Dicken was considered as one of the best authors during the Victorian era who wrote mystery and thriller books. Great Expectations was one of his best novels which followed the thrilling story of a boy who finds himself stuck in a snobbery.

The Monogram Murderers- Sophie Hannah

Sophie Hannah was a huge fan of Agatha Christie, who read all her novels and decided to write a novel which had the characters of her favourite author. The Monogram Murderers the first novel of the of her Hercule Poirot series after she had been authorised by the estate of Agatha Christie to write new stories for her character.