Durjoy Datta's Books Are A Rage Among The Youth; Here's Our Top 3 Picks For You

Durjoy Datta's books are a rage among young readers, especially school and college students. His books often take you through a bitter-sweet journey of romance and separation. Durjoy Datta is an engineer by qualification but an author by profession. Born and brought up in New Delhi, he has some remarkable accolades under his credit. His several books have been the Best Selling Indian Novels in the last decade. Durjoy Datta's books help you envision the world you have not visualised yet. His books portray a journey full of excitement, dealing with a plethora of emotions. He also has a massive fan-following on social media. The author keeps updating his followers with adorable posts with his cute daughter and wife. Among countless masterpieces from this dapper author, here we present to you our top 3 picks:

Top Three Durjoy Datta Books

Till the last breath

This book is an emotional roller-coaster ride of two young strangers, who meet in a hospital room. The story revolves around two main characters, a young girl battling with a deadly disease, and a boy struggling with organ failure. The way Durjoy has explained the bond between the characters who eventually become friends is nothing short of brilliance. The climax is the highlight of the book, which is truly moving.

The girl of my dreams

'The Girl Of My Dreams' is another best selling novel by the talented author. As soon as this book hit the shelves of book stores, it ran out of copies. The book was a massive hit amidst the readers and was highly appreciated by other veteran authors across the nation. It was an interesting tale of a man, who meets with an accident and goes into a coma. After he comes back to sense and starts leading a normal life, some unusual incidents start happening with him. It a thriller novel with a gripping climax. A must-read book by the young author.

The boy who loved

This book is the first edition of a romantic tale with an unexpected end. A love story of a young couple, who goes through trials and tribulations to be with each other. However, things don't go as planned and they both separate due to some situational circumstances. From romance, agony, to family drama, 'The boy who loved' has all the elements of a masterpiece. The way Durjoy Datta narrated the story is highly impressive. If you haven't read this one, then its high time you do now.

