New York Based Books Which One Should Read To Understand The City

New York is one of the most coveted cities to live in. People all over the world desire to travel and explore the city. Numerous movies have been made on NYC that capture the perfect vibe of the city, and have the power to transport you to the city of Statue of Liberty, and the Empire State Building. There are also some really great books that show you not just the glamourous but also the gritty parts of the most popular city in America. Here are some books based on New York City that you must read to get to know the city better:

1) The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York

The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York is written by Robert Caro and is a 1974's biography of Robert Moses. The biography gives you an insight into the world of power structures, especially in terms of New York's politics. It also reveals how one man highly influences and runs the city. The book has also been awarded by Pulitzer Prize in 1974.

2) New York: The Novel

New York: The Novel has been written by a British novelist named Edward Rutherfurd. The novel was published in 2009 and has a historical theme. The book narrates the evolution of New York City, from the arrival of the several Dutch and European colonists in the 17th century to 2009's summer.

3) The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is written by the American legendary author F. Scott Fitzgerald which was published in 1925. The story of the novel comprises a cast of characters who are residing in fictional towns, namely West Egg and East Egg from Long Island in the summer of 1922. This novel was one of the greatest achievement of F. Scott Fitzgerald's career.

