Loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'? Here Are 5 Books On Queer Love You Can Read

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21. The film is based on the topic of homosexuality and how it is being treated in India. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar who is playing the role of Ayushmann's boyfriend. The film was very well received by the audience and the critics. For those book lovers who appreciated this movie, here are some books that are based on the same topic:

Books based on queer love that cannot be missed

1. We are everywhere

The novel was written by Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown is based on the rich photographic history of the Queer Liberation Movement. Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown are the creators and the curators of the popular Instagram account @lgt_history. The book focuses on the protest, power and pride. We are everywhere features about 300 images from more than seventy photographers.

2. Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda is the debut book written by American author Becky Albertalli. The story of the book revolves around a 16-year-old boy Simon Spier. Simon is a closeted gay who is sending emails anonymously to another anonymous person. The book was later adapted into a film titled Love, Simon.

3. Boy Meets Boy

Written by David Levithan, the novel describes a few weeks in the lives of a group of high-school students. The main character of this novel is Paul who lives in an LGBT-friendly town in New Jersey. The novel also won a Lambda Literary Award in the year 2003.

4. Call Me by Your Name

The novel is written by American writer André Aciman. Call Me by Your Name is based on the blossoming relationship between a curious 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy named Elio Perlman and a 24-year-old American Jewish boy named Oliver. The book is will take you back in the 1980s. The Novel won the 20th Lambda Literary Awards in the Gay Fiction category.

5. Giovanni's Room

The novel revolves around the events in the life of an American man David, who lives in Paris. The book focuses on his relationships with other men in his life. David is mainly in love with Giovanni who is an Italian bartender. The book was highly appreciated by the readers and became one of the 100 most influential novels in the year 2019.

