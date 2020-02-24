Best Books To Read To Children When Travelling On Long Flights

If you are travelling on a flight with your children, keeping them entertained can be a tough thing. If your children love reading books or like to listen to stories, then here are some books that will keep them busy during the flight. These books will not only keep your child entertained but will also keep them hooked to the stories.

Books that are perfect for children in a long flight

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon is written by Crockett Johnson released in the year 1955. The book is one of the most popular books written by the author Crockett Johnson. The book focuses on a curious four-year-old boy who has a purple crayon. The speciality of this purple crayon is that it has the power to create a world on his own by just drawing with it.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Written by Judith Viorst, the book is based on a kid named Alexander. The book focuses on Alexander and his troubles where he feels that nothing is going right. The kids can relate to the humorous difficulties that Alexander goes through.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is written by the author E. B. White. This book focuses on the friendship of a spider whose name is Charlotte, a pig named Wilbur, and a girl named Fern. The book was declared as number one on the list of the best children's book by the National Education Association.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Written by famous author Lewis Carroll in the year 1865, the novel is based on the story of Alice and her trip down the rabbit hole to an alternate world. The book is known for its creative and mind-blowing imagination. The book is not only perfect for kids but will also interest the adults.

Goodnight Moon

The book written by Margaret Wise Brown is based on a young rabbit who says goodnight to all the things in the room. The book Goodnight Moon will change your child's perception of certain things. The book is also a highly recommended bedtime story.

