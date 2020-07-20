Popular Indian Words Quiz: Can You Identify These Desi Words By Their Meanings From OED?

Britain and India have shared a long history with each other have left behind a legacy of loanwords and various lexical innovations that have widely contributed to the English word stock. The language holds great prominence in India and is an official language along with its own distinct identity, different from that of other nations. The eminent Oxford English Dictionary has added several words to their word stock which reflect the history of India as well as the diverse linguistic and cultural influences that have contributed to changing the English language in the country. However, can you identify these popular Indian words by their meaning in the OED?

1) Which word is used to refer to an older brother in both Tamil and Telugu languages?

Dada

Anna

Bhaiya

Veerey

2) What is the Urdu word for father?

Pitah

Baba

Appa

Abba

3) Which desi word is used for referring to innovative ways of solving a problem with limited resources?

Jugaad

Vichaar

Vyavastha

Parivartan

4) Which Urdu word means salty or savoury dishes?

Khara

Namkeen

Khaarat

Khaaraapan

5) Which word is used to refer to the country or the land one belongs from?

Dharti

Mitti

Desh

Rajya

6) What do you call a dishonest or unprincipled man in Hindi?

Besharam

Badmaash

Awaara

Nakamiyaab

7) What do you call a roadside food stall or a roadside restaurant in India?

Thela

Dukan

Bhojnalay

Dhaba

8) Which colloquial Indian word is used to refer to a friend or mate?

Dost

Yaar

Mitra

Snehitudu

9) Which word is used when someone shows power or authority to coerce, bully, or intimidate others?

Dadagiri

Taakat

Hoshiyaari

Bhayabheet

10) Which word is used to show agreement and means yes or okay, and is also used for something being nice?

Theek

Achcha

Badhiya

Behtar

Answers:

Anna (means brother in Tamil and Telugu) Abba (means father in the Urdu language) Jugaad (widely used for quirky and innovative ideas) Namkeen (means salty or savoury food items in Hindi) Desh (means country of the homeland) Badmaash (means a dishonest man) Dhaba (means a roadside restaurant for dining) Yaar (colloquial word for friend in India) Dadagiri (means using strength or power to frighten or hurt weaker people) Achcha (means either 'yes', 'okay' or referring to something nice)

