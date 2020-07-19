Bollywood Quiz: Is Your Fashion Quotient Like Poo Or Aisha? Find Out

Bollywood movies have given the world several iconic characters that can never be forgotten by audiences. Be it Poo from Kabhi Khushi Gham or the stylish Aisha from Aisha, there are many characters that fans can relate themselves as. Here is a quick quiz that you can take to determine which iconic character describes you the best. Answer the following questions to get your answer.

What is your ensemble preference when it comes to attending parties or other events?

Flashy Clothes Designer & Statement ensembles Oversized clothes Simple

What is your favourite accessory when it comes to styling your outfit?

Quirky Jackets that match your outfit Statement heels and bags Cap and wrist bands Spectacles and Hairband

How will others describe your fashion statement?

Dramatic Exaggerated Tom-boyish Simple yet elegant

What will you pick to wear to a wedding?

Traditional Ethnic ensemble Modernised Ethnic ensemble Simple Kurta and Salwaar Saree

What is your go-to casual ensemble?

Skirt and Top Comfy dress T-shirt paired with baggy sweatpants Top and Leggings

What will you choose to wear when it comes to attending business meetings?

Skin-tight dress topped with a jacket An elegant jumpsuit Crisped shirt paired with blazer and trousers Formal top paired with a skirt

What will you choose to wear it comes to watching a sports match?

Jersey with denim shorts Jersey paired with jeans Jersey paired with sports shorts Jersey paired with leggings

What is your go-to nightwear?

Top with flashy shorts Robe Set T-shirt paired with boxers T-shirt paired with Pyjama

The answer key to ‘Which iconic character are you’:

If you choose mostly 1, then you are Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

If you choose mostly 2, then you are Aisha from the film Aisha

If you choose mostly 3, then you are Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

If you choose mostly 4, then you are Niana Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

