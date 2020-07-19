Bollywood Quiz: You Are Not A Bollywood Buff If You Can't Get These Iconic Scenes Right

Bollywood churns out over 1000 films every year. From love story dramas to action sequences, the movie industry has given it all. Movies are usually recognised through its memorable scenes, songs or cast. Sometimes, a film is known due to one of its iconic scenes. So, if you are a true Bollywood buff, take up this Bollywood quiz and guess the movie names by their iconic scenes. Check out stills and videos.

Bollywood Quiz based on Iconic Scenes

1. Storming cold war between two brothers. Iconic dialogue of Bollywood. Can you guess the film?

Image Source: As seen in stills from Youtube (Channel of Foodies)

Trishul Suhaag Deewaar Shaan

2. The hero here hates tears. Set in Kolkata. Can you guess the film?

Chhoti Bahu Amar Prem Raja Rani Safar

3. Features Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. They can be seen singing and enjoying their joyous life as they roam on the scooter. Best Friends Forever goals.

Sholay Ram Balram Jaani Dost Deewaar

4. The scene is set in Manali's market. Ranbir Kapoor in a leather jacket with nerd Deepika Padukone. Guess which film is it?

Image Source: As seen in stills from Youtube (what is trending)

Tamasha Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani Bachna Ae Haseeno Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

5. In this scene, Sunny Deol is in a lawyer’s getup. His strong and powerful voice and dialogue delivery make it the best courtroom scenes of Indian cinema till today. Which movie is it?

Image Source: As seen in stills from Youtube (Ultra Bollywood)

Fox Damini Jolly LLB Ghayal

6. Iconic action film. Flying cars. Ajay Devgn’s iconic face slam.

Golmaal Singham Simmba Sooryanshi

7. Mallika Sherawat convinces Paresh Rawal to fake his death. Features Bollywood’s iconic Jodi, Uday and Majnu. Best goofed up scene.

Image Source: As seen in stills from Youtube (Everything Is Here)

Welcome Welcome Back Pagalpanti

8. Tempered Shahid Kapoor running behind a woman. His friend is seen running behind him. Shahid Kapoor can be seen in a raw look. Guess the film.

Jab We Met R... Rajkumar Udta Punjab Kabir Singh

9. In this scene, Rani meets Lisa Haydon they end up going for a couple of drinks. She is drunk here. Which film is it?

Image Credits: Viacom18 Studios Youtube

Queen Panga Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Simran

Bollywood quiz-answers

Deewaar Amar Prem Sholay Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani Damini Singham Welcome Kabir Singh Queen

