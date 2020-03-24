The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

While In Self-isolation, Take A Look At Collections Of Famous Museums Online To Pass Time

Books

To entertain people during self-isolation amid the lockdown, popular museums are now going online with their collections, with which one can pass time.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Self-isolation

As the world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus, many companies have been shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effect it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places like restaurants, theatres and schools and are constantly promoting social distancing. However, cultural institutions across the globe are trying to be innovative, as they are offering activities in line with the social distancing guidelines. Here are the details.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mitchell McCleneghan Pokes Fun At Wife's Note During 14-day Self Isolation

New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine has invited libraries and cultural institutions from across the world to provide colouring pages based on their collections. As mentioned in a tweet by NYAM, more than 100 organisations have taken part in this year's installment, including prestigious universities like New York Botanical Garden, the Smithsonian, the University of Melbourne and Washington State Library. 

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suspend Services During Janta Curfew; Cites Social Distancing & Self Isolation

Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec

As per reports, the Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec are offering various botanical sketches from its collection. The 2020 edition of "Color Our Collections" will provide art-lovers with the opportunity to delve into the archive of the Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles. Reportedly, the colouring book is divided into the themes of beauty, longing, strength, and death, which also provides links to the original artworks.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suspend Services During Janta Curfew; Cites Social Distancing & Self Isolation

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently announced a selection of online content and social media initiatives, which offer accessibility of its collection, programs and educational resources during the lockdown. Reportedly, families can discover interactive maps, videos, and fun facts for children. Viewers can also enjoy additional virtual options, which include browsing the audio guide library or the museum's extensive video vault.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mitchell McCleneghan Pokes Fun At Wife's Note During 14-day Self Isolation

(Datas taken from Metropolitan Museum of Art,  Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec,  New York Academy of Medicine social media handles)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY