While In Self-isolation, Take A Look At Collections Of Famous Museums Online To Pass Time

As the world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus, many companies have been shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effect it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places like restaurants, theatres and schools and are constantly promoting social distancing. However, cultural institutions across the globe are trying to be innovative, as they are offering activities in line with the social distancing guidelines. Here are the details.

New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine has invited libraries and cultural institutions from across the world to provide colouring pages based on their collections. As mentioned in a tweet by NYAM, more than 100 organisations have taken part in this year's installment, including prestigious universities like New York Botanical Garden, the Smithsonian, the University of Melbourne and Washington State Library.

Also check this out: Museums and libraries from all over the world contributed to this amazing collection of coloring pages based on their collections featuring everything from 1920s ads for butter to Renaissance-era cats: https://t.co/LR9w3fmhqS Thank you @NYAMNYC ! pic.twitter.com/Yb0nDxZoQo — Niels Bohr Library & Archives (@AIP_Library) March 23, 2020

Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec

As per reports, the Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec are offering various botanical sketches from its collection. The 2020 edition of "Color Our Collections" will provide art-lovers with the opportunity to delve into the archive of the Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles. Reportedly, the colouring book is divided into the themes of beauty, longing, strength, and death, which also provides links to the original artworks.

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently announced a selection of online content and social media initiatives, which offer accessibility of its collection, programs and educational resources during the lockdown. Reportedly, families can discover interactive maps, videos, and fun facts for children. Viewers can also enjoy additional virtual options, which include browsing the audio guide library or the museum's extensive video vault.

It’s true! Read hundreds of art books on our website for free—a great way to pass the time any time but especially if you’re #AllByYourShelf right now. 📚📚📚 https://t.co/402m3SNxyB — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) March 23, 2020

(Datas taken from Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec, New York Academy of Medicine social media handles)