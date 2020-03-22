Delhi Metro Suspend Services During Janta Curfew; Cites Social Distancing & Self Isolation

In a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Delhi Metro rail services will remain suspended on Sunday. PM Modi in his address on Thursday called for a nationwide Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to encourage social distancing to combat the outbreak.

People showed their support to the appeal given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a majority chose to stay at home. Roads in most parts of the national capital also bore a deserted look. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation apprised about the shutdown, stating that the aim of the suspension is to encourage people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/O9IMvMsQcF — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in India has soared to around 330 and four deaths have been reported so far.

Local trains in Mumbai affected

In a big step to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Maharashtra restricted travel on Mumbai's suburban local trains to only government personnel engaged in the provision of essential services from Sunday. In a late-night release on Saturday, the Konkan divisional commissioner informed ID cards of people will be checked at every station.

Maharashtra has recorded 64 cases of Coronavirus so far, including 19 in Mumbai. According to an earlier press release, only 1,100 trains out of 1,774 trains will run on the Central line on Sunday. 674 of them have been canceled. On the Western Line, out of 1,278 trains, only 801 trains will be function. The remaining 477 have been canceled.

"Those, who are working for the essential services including government workers will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. At every station the ID card of people will be checked. A team of officers from police, GRP, revenue officer and health officer will be deployed to check ID cards," stated a notification.

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless extremely important. He further added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

