Seth Rogen's First Book To Hit Bookshelves In May

Actor-writer Seth Rogen is set to make his book debut with Yearbook, which will be released on May 11. Billed as a collection of "true stories and essays", the book is published by Penguin Random House.

Rogen, 38, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday night. "I wrote a book called ''Yearbook''. It''s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!" the multi-hyphenate personality wrote as he shared the link to the book.

I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 27, 2021

In a statement from the publisher purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, described the book as "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories", reported USA Today.

"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," Sandy said. "Why does he need all that? It''s like ''We get it!'' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!" she added.

Rogen, a Canadian-American actor, started doing stand-up in hometown Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series Freaks and Geeks when he was just 16. He later earned a part on the sitcom Undeclared, which also hired him as a writer. After landing his job as a staff writer on the final season of Da Ali G Show, starring actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, Apatow guided Rogen towards a film career.

Rogen made his Hollywood feature debut in Donnie Darko, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with a minor role in 2001. He has since starred in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Steve Jobs, while co-writing movies Superbad, Pineapple Express with writing partner Evan Goldberg, and also directed This Is the End and The Interview; all of which Rogen featured in.

'Big Little Lies' author Liane Moriarty to release her book Apples Never Fall in September

Tusshar Kapoor to don the cap of an author, his first book to be about single parenting?