Tusshar Kapoor To Don The Cap Of An Author, His First Book To Be About Single Parenting?

Actor Tusshar Kapoor who keeps on expanding his horizon as an actor is set to don the cap of an author with his first book. According to Bollywood Bubble, the actor is set to become an author with his first book which will be on single parenting. Tusshar became a parent to his son Laksshya a few years back via surrogacy. Deciding to talk about the topic at great lengths and openly, the actor has decided to pen his thoughts on the same.

Tusshar Kapoor to become an author?

Tusshar Kapoor’s topic for his first book is sure to impress his fans and they will make 9it a point to read it. Sources close to the actor informed the entertainment portal that the book is almost halfway done and Tusshar is taking out time from his busy and hectic shooting schedules to give time to the book and complete it. The source revealed that the idea of writing a book and coming up with such a sensitive topic came to his mind after he had a few sessions of brainstorming with some fellow writers and literary agents.

According to various media reports, in the book, the actor will be talking about his experience of becoming a single parent right from the thought of the idea to the decision of going with surrogacy rather than adopting one. Apart from this, his book will reportedly also give tips to single parents or people who’re thinking of becoming single parents. Tusshar’s book will help people get confidence about how to go about things and simplify their thinking.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set for his next production, a thriller film titled Maarrich. The actor went on to share glimpses from the film and also penned a note revealing his journey as a producer and also about the upcoming film. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and congratulatory messages. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared glimpses of him from his upcoming film Maarrich. In the first picture, the actor can be seen getting down the stars giving a candid look in a cop avatar. The actor can be seen looking all confused and trying to think about something.

